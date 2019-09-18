‘The Princess Bride’ Remake Comment Explained and What It Means Going Forward

0

There’s nothing officially in the works at the moment but the mere mention of an assortment of folks interested in remaking the beloved movie The Princess Bride has caused a stir. Released in 1987 and directed by Rob Reiner, The Princess Bride has been embraced by generations of fans as an instant classic. Its place in the zeitgeist has seemed so unshakeable and untouchable that even putting it on a list of potential remakes feels wrong.

All of this Princess Bride remake news begins with a recent Variety profile on television legend Norman Lear, covering his latest deal with Sony which would see the prolific producer/director/writer working to age 100. The profile comes on the heels of Lear’s historic Emmy win in September as the oldest person (as of September 2019, he’s 97 years old) to scoop up an award, this time for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as a producer on Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’

Mid-way through Variety’s profile, comments from Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra are included, reflecting on Lear, his legacy, and the eagerness from comparatively younger generations approaching Sony in hopes they can remake one of his many TV shows or movies he’s produced, like The Princess Bride. Vinciquerra tells Variety, “We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show.’ Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride. Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with [Lear].”

To be clear, Vinciquerra’s comments in no way confirm or even hint at Sony’s interest in teaming with another creative to remake The Princess Bride. For now, the safest bet is to just take note that, apparently, there have been conversations about it in the past. It’s natural there would be interest in re-telling this story and attempting to recreate the incredible, near-perfect onscreen chemistry between cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant, and Chris Sarandon. Plus, it’s a larger-than-life story that, with the help of technological advances, could really have some fun and offer up something new to viewers. If there have already been pitches from creatives in the industry about remaking this movie, then we should expect that a more serious play will be made to make it happen at some point. The impulse to remake and reboot anything remotely nostalgic or popular is feverish right now.

Then again, this is a precious property to so many folks, myself included. Right now, I’m glad there are no actual plans to remake The Princess Bride. Frankly, there should never be plans to remake it; it’s far too precious a commodity to try and reimagine. Plus, is there any true, pressing need to remake this? Even if there is new technology and other actors available to be used by a new creative team, must we peg this movie as remake material? Hell no — and it would seem Elwes shares my feelings about it. Earlier this week, he tweeted this out and it seems definitive to me:

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

