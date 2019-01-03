New Trailer for ‘The Prodigy’ Centers on a Real Problem Child

0

In The Prodigy, a new horror-thriller from Orion Pictures, a mother struggles to raise “her young son whose disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what – or who – is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.”

That’s what the synopsis tells us, anyway, but all of that isn’t super clear in the new trailer for the film, which hails from director Nicholas McCarthy (The Pact, At Devil’s Door) and screenwriter Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train, Pet Sematary). Instead, we get some relatively non-threatening, vaguely menacing, and rather standard shots of a gifted young boy acting creepily. But with the pedigree of horror veterans behind the scenes, including Tripp Vinson (The Rite, The Exorcism of Emily Rose), here’s hoping The Prodigy is saving the scares for the theater itself.

Starring Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Jackson Robert Scott (It, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead), Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth, Rookie Blue), Colm Feore (Thor, Pearl Harbor) The Prodigy opens February 8th.

Check out the new trailer for The Prodigy below:

What’s wrong with Miles? From the producer of Exorcism of Emily Rose comes a new vision of unimaginable horror. Watch the full trailer for The Prodigy, starring Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott, in theaters February 8. #WhatsWrongWithMiles

If you were wondering where you saw Miles before, that’s Georgie from IT; here’s hoping Robert Scott gets to grow out of “creepy kid” typecasting soon. And for a selection of images from The Prodigy (that all seem to be pulled from the same innocuous scene for some reason) as well as a creepy new poster, be sure to continue scrolling.