New ‘Punisher’ Photos Tease Frank Castle’s Transformation

After Iron Fist and The Defenders, even the Marvel faithful may be questioning the quality of its series on Netflix. There are always parts to them that are good, but we have yet to one season (minus perhaps Jessica Jones) that has retained its quality from the first episode to the last. One of the major complaints has always been the length of the 13-episode seasons, when each series only seems to have about eight hours worth of storytelling at the most. But then The Defenders proved that even eight hours can feel like a lot when everything is being dragged out as part of this shared universe.

While The Punisher has both a shorter season and is a spinoff, it’s still beholden to the world from which it came (namely, Daredevil and by extension The Defenders). According to these new episodic photos released by Netflix today, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will be the main crossover character, and it seems like she’ll play a large role here than she did in The Defenders. But hopefully The Punisher can just do its own thing and not worry so much about saving story back, leaving it open to the same sort of pacing issues that have plagued its Marvel brethren on this streaming platform. Even more so than The Defenders, The Punisher is Marvel’s most anticipated Netflix series, after Jon Bernthal gave such an unforgettable performance during Daredevil‘s second season. Don’t mess it up!

You can see all of the new photos below, which explore some of Frank Castle’s past and what we might be seeing in flashbacks. Plus, we get another glimpse of Ben Barnes‘ villain (?)

[Update: The motion poster and skull poster have also been added.]

The Punisher is set to premiere later this year, though no date has yet been revealed. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

