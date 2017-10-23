Heroes: Will ‘The Punisher’ Release Date Make an Impact on ‘Justice League’ Box Office?

0

On this 187th episode of Heroes (October 23, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you news from the world of Heroes and Villains and answer your Twitter questions which include:

Shazam hits theaters on April 5th 2019

The Punisher goes head to head with Justice League . Can we expect more battles for viewers’s minds and money in the future?

Jon has launched the first comic book of his own comic book universe. Go to Kickstarter after this show and get it. Kickstarter link https://tinyurl.com/ybqb45ca

Minor Mutations:

J.K. Simmons says the Justice League has a 2nd Script being written Ty Simpkins from Iron Man 3 is in Avengers 4. Is it a cameo or who will he become? The Flash and Aquaman get their own Justice League trailers with new footage! Kevin Feige is not ruling out a Female Thor in the future Steppenwolf is said to have beaten Doomsday in press release James Gunn finishes draft for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 says Warlock is the big bad. DC’s Aquaman and Hulu’s The Runaways both wraps shooting! Inhumans hits ratings low with episode 5 “Something Inhuman This Way Comes”