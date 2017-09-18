‘The Punisher’: New Teaser Trailer Has Frank Castle Going Rambo

0

Netflix has released a new The Punisher teaser. Few details are known about the upcoming Daredevil spinoff, but it will likely involved Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) wreaking havoc throughout New York City and exacting extreme violence on anyone who is unlucky enough to get in his way.

This new teaser is a bit odd since rather than being smooth and polished, it looks like The Blair Witch Project meets Rambo with some hapless soldiers wandering the woods before greeting the pointy end of the Punisher’s knife. It then ends with the Punisher telling the person on the other end of the feed, “I’m coming for you.” What this all means is a mystery, but it does continue my trepidation for this series.

Even if you set aside that all of the Marvel series are longer than they need to be, you run into a new problem with The Punisher in that he usually works best when he’s being contrasted against another Marvel hero. He works in Daredevil Season 2 because Castle’s willingness to kill contrasts against Daredevil’s code to use non-lethal force. The Punisher better informs our understanding of Daredevil’s conflicted heroism.

But if you set The Punisher off on his own, he’s just a non-stop killing machine. That can be super fun if you have something campy and knowingly ridiculous like Punisher: War Zone, but if you try to take it seriously, it can go into a far more uncomfortable place, and I’m wondering if the TV show will be able to thread the needle between escapism and condoning lethal vigilante justice.

Check out The Punisher trailer below. The series does not currently have a premiere date, but it will also star Deborah Ann Woll and Ben Barnes.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Punisher: