New ‘The Punisher’ Trailer Reveals the Netflix Premiere Date

0

The story of a murderous vigilante who uses guns to take down scores of people wasn’t appropriate a few weeks ago when a gunman in Las Vegas killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. But since America prides itself on a lack of short-term memory and a desperate need for violence as entertainment, The Punisher is back on the table. While there were rumors that the series might premiere at New York Comic-Con, the panel was pulled in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. However, now that almost three full weeks have passed, we can let it back into the world.

Netflix has announced via a new trailer that The Punisher will premiere on November 17th. The trailer itself shows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) going up against BIG GUBMIT who have obscured THE TRUTH, and the only way to expose the powerful liars is to murderate everyone who gets in his path. If you’re already on board with the concept of the series—a guy kills lots of people for justice—then you’ll probably be pretty psyched by what’s on display.

Like all Netflix shows, all of the episodes will premier at once and you can “binge race” through all the episodes to prove you’re the biggest fan or whatever.

Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Punisher: