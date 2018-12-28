‘The Punisher’: 30 Plot Details, New Characters, & Backstage Facts To Know About Season 2

The Punisher season two picks up right where the blood-soaked first season quietly left off, with human war machine Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) suddenly finding himself without a war to fight and all out of people to shotgun in the face as vengeance for his family’s death. Earlier this year, Netflix invited Collider and a few other journalists to the show’s Brooklyn set to get a look at a sophomore season that is—if you can believe it—darker, more violent, and more bullet-riddled than before. In addition to getting a glimpse of Frank’s junkyard trailer hideout he shares with a new teenage sidekick of sorts, Amy (Giorgia Whigham), we got the chance to speak to Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart—who plays this season’s creepy antagonist, John Pilgrim—who all confirmed that Frank Castle will never be able to hang up the old black-and-white skull vest for long.
Below, you can peruse through 30 things I learned from touring the set and sitting down with the cast, showrunner Steve Lightfoot, costume designer Lorraine Calvert, and production designer Scott Murphy.
Characters in The Punisher will not be discussing The Snap from Avengers: Infinity War.
- The Punisher season two is the first Marvel Netflix season to not begin in New York City. Instead, Frank Castle is touring the United States. “Getting a look at the country he fought for but has never really seen,” Lightfoot said.
- Frank’s vacation from violence doesn’t last long. According to Lightfoot, Frank finds “a new fight” in the very first episode of season two.
- Frank’s traveling outfit is going to be more relaxed than usual—get ready to see The Punisher in blue jeans—but both Lightfoot and Bernthal made it clear that when the time comes to make another vest with the iconic skull symbol, it’s going to be an integral, plot-driven moment for the season. “This year, when he puts it on, we figured out a very intelligent, very tactical reason, a very psychologically tactical reason to wear it. It makes a lot of sense,” Bernthal said.
- “If you ask, ‘What is the theme of season 2?’,” Lightfoot said, “It’s about Frank really adopting the mantle of The Punisher.”
- One of the most key new characters of season two is Amy—played by 13 Reasons Why star Giorgia Whigham—a teenage grifter living on her own whose troubles become intertwined with Frank Castle.
When we first meet Amy, she’s on the run; the cast and creative team were tight-lipped on who was hunting the character, but could confirm it ties into another new character, John Pilgrim (we’ll get to him). “She’s got herself into some trouble and is in way over her head,” Lightfoot said.
- Amy, the character, doesn’t use profanity. It’s her thing.
- Deep into the season, Amy and Frank are forced to move into—or hide out in—a rusted out, filthy trailer in a Brooklyn scrapyard.
- There is a “big action scene” that takes place inside the trailer, according to production designer Scott Murphy.
- On set, we walked through the trailer, which was filled with kitschy, grandmother’s house decorations, no shortage of black mold, and a number of conspicuous bullet holes in the front door.
- Before Amy and Frank move in, the trailer belongs to Curtis Hoyle (Moore), who spends the season “butting heads” with Frank.