Netflix Officially Reveals ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Premiere Date with Intense New Trailer

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for The Punisher Season 2 in a new announcement trailer that is very intense. Now, we kinda already knew what the date was earlier this week when some of Netflix’s international accounts spilled the beans on Twitter, in Tweets that were later deleted. But now we can officially confirm that we will see the return of Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle on Friday, January 18th. (But when will Netflix cancel it?)

Check out the announcement video below:



Recently, our own Vinnie Mancuso visited the set of The Punisher and spoke to Bernthal, who said this about Frank suiting up again:

It’s going, “Well, what’s next?” Frank’s a guy, like a lot of these folks that you speak with, one of the big influencers for Steve Lightfoot is Sebastian Junger and the book Tribe. To me, it’s a really interesting book and a really special book. For a lot of folks, I think when you suffer trauma, to be on-mission, to have a direction, to have an enemy that you know of and to be in it with likeminded people, it provides some sort of quiet from the storm. The monsters start to come in the quiet and when you have nothing to fight for. No direction. Peace sometimes can be the most scary place for a lot of folks. When you change people’s circumstances, there’s nothing that will take place of this world that you’ve come to know. That’s a lot of what this season is about for Frank, is he keeps getting drawn into this fight and he’s still grappling with the idea of, “who is the real Frank Castle?” And is there any peace?