‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Good news, folks. Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle will return for another season of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix. “Frank’s just getting started and he’s got more work to do,” said Netflix in a press release announcing the second season. No word yet on when the second season will drop.

If you haven’t caught up with the first 13-episode run of The Punisher yet, you definitely should because it’s one of Marvel’s best, most thoughtful, and soulful series to date. Picking up with Castle after the events of Daredevil Season 2, The Punisher finds the infamous antihero in hiding until Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tracks him down on a mission to out the hidden truths that cost both men their families. It’s a smart, sharp show that trades The Punisher’s signature shoot-em-up rampages for a nuanced look at military service and PTSD, and it’s by far the most interesting spin on Frank Castle to hit the screen with a real banger of a performance from Bernthal.

The Punisher‘s Season 1 cast also features Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, and Amber Rose Revah as newly created character Dina Madhani, as well as Michael Nathanson, Jaime Ray Newman, Jason R Moore, Daniel Webber, and Paul Schulze. Check out the Season 2 Facebook announcement below.