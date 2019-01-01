‘The Punisher': Frank Castle Gets Back to Work in First Season 2 Teaser

0

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Punisher Season 2, which reveals Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle (well, we don’t actually see more than a hand but, we can guess) ready to get back to work. In The Punisher’s world, that means setting fire to his Presidential pardon. Our own Vinnie Mancuso recently spoke with Bernthal on the set of The Punisher, where the actor said (when it comes to Frank suiting back up):

It’s going, “Well, what’s next?” Frank’s a guy, like a lot of these folks that you speak with, one of the big influencers for Steve Lightfoot is Sebastian Junger and the book Tribe. To me, it’s a really interesting book and a really special book. For a lot of folks, I think when you suffer trauma, to be on-mission, to have a direction, to have an enemy that you know of and to be in it with likeminded people, it provides some sort of quiet from the storm. The monsters start to come in the quiet and when you have nothing to fight for. No direction. Peace sometimes can be the most scary place for a lot of folks. When you change people’s circumstances, there’s nothing that will take place of this world that you’ve come to know. That’s a lot of what this season is about for Frank, is he keeps getting drawn into this fight and he’s still grappling with the idea of, “who is the real Frank Castle?” And is there any peace?

What he keeps finding is, anybody he gets close to there’s some sort of military slang term called a “shit magnet,” I think Frank finds himself being that. Everybody he comes close to starts to get hurt. He has to deal with the fact that it’s when he’s not on-mission, when he’s not literally going after the worst of the worst, that’s when innocent people start to die. He has to grapple with that. This season he’s very much trying to figure out who he is. I don’t think he’s ever been a guy too concerned with finding peace of mind or finding harmony or finding love. He’s sadly kind of at home in the blackness and in the darkness.

While this Netflix teaser below says that the season is “coming soon,” two international Netflix accounts confirmed that the release date is January 18th — those tweets have since been deleted, but you can see the screenshots on ScreenRant. So while we can’t say for sure, it seems pretty likely that The Punisher (whose first season dropped unexpectedly) will arrive towards the middle of this month. But … when will Netflix cancel it?

For now, check out the teaser below:

