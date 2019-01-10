‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Frank Castle’s New Mission

0

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for The Punisher season 2, which sees Jon Bernthal reprising the role of hyper-violent vigilante Frank Castle. Ben Barnes will return as Billy Russo, as will Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Criminal Minds actor Josh Stewart joins the cast as John Pilgrim, a new alt-right, Christian Fundamentalist villain.

As far as this trailer goes, it’s fine, I guess. I’ve never really been on board with The Punisher (outside of the delightfully bonkers Punisher: War Zone), so I didn’t really bother with Season 1. I thought Bernthal was solid in Season 2 of Daredevil, but judging by this trailer, it’s just a lot of violence, which I suppose is what people want out of a Punisher show.

Check out the trailer below. The Punisher season 2—which also stars Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Floriana Lima, and Giorgia Whigham—hits Netflix on January 18.

Here is the official synopsis for The Punisher season 2: