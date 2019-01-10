‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Frank Castle’s New Mission

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for The Punisher season 2, which sees Jon Bernthal reprising the role of hyper-violent vigilante Frank Castle. Ben Barnes will return as Billy Russo, as will Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Criminal Minds actor Josh Stewart joins the cast as John Pilgrim, a new alt-right, Christian Fundamentalist villain.
As far as this trailer goes, it’s fine, I guess. I’ve never really been on board with The Punisher (outside of the delightfully bonkers Punisher: War Zone), so I didn’t really bother with Season 1. I thought Bernthal was solid in Season 2 of Daredevil, but judging by this trailer, it’s just a lot of violence, which I suppose is what people want out of a Punisher show.
Check out the trailer below. The Punisher season 2—which also stars Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Floriana Lima, and Giorgia Whigham—hits Netflix on January 18.
Here is the official synopsis for The Punisher season 2:
Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.”
Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).