Full ‘Punisher’ Trailer Sets the Stage for Frank Castle’s Murderous Mission

The full Punisher trailer Netflix has released today is brutal. Which means it’s also completely on-brand for this story. The trailer basically lays out Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) origin story as far as where his rage and murderous mission comes from, and spares nothing in terms of intensity. Set to Metallica’s “One,” the action is full-tilt.

In speaking to EW recently, Bernthal spoke at length about how much he wants to make sure he gets this story right (and fans of Marvel’s series on Netflix will surely be hoping it can avoid the pitfalls of those other series). He also said,

The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that’s a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It’s going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that.

Check out the new trailer below:

Netflix has still not revealed the premiere date for the series, which feels really weird and unnecessary. We know that it is coming in 2017, but there’s not that much time left in the year. It may be a reveal they’re saving for New York Comic Con, although it’s a weird thing to hold back. If you’re excited for this show, you’ll watch it whenever it appears. For TV Editors who have to plan reviews and other content, it’s just irritating.

Let us know your thoughts on this intense trailer in the comments. Here’s the official synopsis for The Punisher: