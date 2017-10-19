TV Talk: New ‘The Punisher’ Trailer and Release Date

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (October 19th, 2017), Josh Macuga, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss:
- NEW The Punisher trailer & release date
- Nielsen says it will measure audiences for TV episodes that stream via Netflix
- Mark Ruffalo to play twin brothers in HBO limited series
- Casey Affleck and Alfonso Cuaron horror series
- American Horror Story: Cult review – Perri & Grace
- Mr. Robot Review – Josh
- Riverdale Review – Josh & Grace
- Perri interview clip with Crypt TV’s Leeanna Vamp
- Twitter Questions
- Pick of the Day – If you could pick a candy to write a sitcom about, what candy would you pick?