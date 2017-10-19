Facebook Messenger

TV Talk: New ‘The Punisher’ Trailer and Release Date

by      October 19, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (October 19th, 2017), Josh Macuga, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss:

  • Nielsen says it will measure audiences for TV episodes that stream via Netflix
  • Mark Ruffalo to play twin brothers in HBO limited series
  • Casey Affleck and Alfonso Cuaron horror series
  • Perri interview clip with Crypt TV’s Leeanna Vamp
  • Twitter Questions
  • Pick of the Day – If you could pick a candy to write a sitcom about, what candy would you pick?
