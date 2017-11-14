‘The Punisher’ Video Review: Marvel’s Netflix Series Kicks Ass

0

Watch Collider’s The Punisher review which is Marvel and Netflix’s latest series starring Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

After the murder of his family, Marine veteran Frank Castle becomes a vigilante known as “The Punisher”, who aims to fight crime by any means necessary. This is Netflix’s latest entry from Marvel that also includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

The character was introduced during the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil and show creator, Steve Lightfoot, brings Frank Castle’s world to life. From the opening frame of the show, we are presented a man dealing with the tragic loss of his family. His dreams haunt him and his desire to exact revenge on those responsible for their deaths drives him in every action he takes. The show brings in some comic book characters like Billy Russo aka Jigsaw and David Lieberman aka Micro. Also, Deborah Ann Woll’s “Karen Page” from Daredevil shows up to offer some guidance to Castle. Some new characters are introduced during the first six episodes of this season like Amber Rose Revah’s “Dinah Madani”. A Homeland Security agent pursuing Castle to find out what connection he has to a crime she is investigating from the Iraq War. And Jamie Ray Newman’s “Sarah Leiberman” brings some endearing vulnerability and heart to the first six episodes of the show.

John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, and Steven Weintraub are here to give you their thoughts on how the events have unfolded over the first half of this debut season. They also explore the storylines, offer their thoughts on the acting and the direction of the show and expound on what they hope to see in the second half of The Punisher’s season in this spoiler-free review.