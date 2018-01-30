First Poster for ‘The First Purge’ Goes Full Trump

0

Blumhouse Productions and Universal have released the title and poster for The Purge 4, which is called The First Purge, and it’s just straight-up going there. If you’ll recall, the poster for The Purge: Election Year boasted the tagline “Keep America Great” with some not-so-subtle nods to Donald Trump. Well the first poster for The First Purge features a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump’s presidential campaign; only instead of that ridiculous slogan it simply boasts the title of the new movie.

This is the fourth film in the popular horror franchise, which began in 2013 with filmmaker James DeMonaco’s twist on a home invasion thriller: in the world of The Purge, one night a year in America all crime is legal, including murder. This premise was twisted further in the next two films, but now The First Purge serves as a prequel, showing us how this all began.

Gerald McMurray, the director behind last year’s Burning Sands and associate producer on Fruitvale Station, steps into the director’s chair this time around, marking the first time DeMonaco has vacated that seat. He still wrote the script for this prequel, which boasts a fresh ensemble cast that includes Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei.

With this poster hitting today, one imagines a trailer isn’t too far around the corner. Check out the First Purge poster below along with the film’s official synopsis. The First Purge opens in theaters on July 4th.