Weekly Horror Haul: ‘The Purge 4’ Will Keep America Great in 2018

Heya, horror folks! Welcome back to the weekly round up of all things genre-oriented. We had a hell of a doozy last week, so naturally this week a bit slower. However, there were two pretty major bits of news. First, The Purge is coming back (of course) with creator James DeMonaco returning to write the script and assisting with the hunt for a new director. Second, in the realm of TV, we’re getting a new series from the powerhouse combo of Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, set in the world of King’s fictional New England town, Castle Rock. Aside from those two biggies, it’s been a pretty low key week in the horror department, but as ever, I’ve rounded up the best bits for you below.
For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week, including the latest episode of Collider Nightmares, and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.
NEWS
- ‘Castle Rock’: First Teaser Unveils J.J. Abrams & Stephen King’s Surprise Anthology Series for Hulu
- ‘The Predator': Boyd Holbrook Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Probably Won’t Cameo; Reveals New Character Details
- ‘Colossal’: New Trailer Finds Anne Hathaway Destroying an Entire City
- Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct a Bermuda Triangle Movie
- ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Tackles a True American Horror: The 2016 Presidential Election
- ‘The Void’ Trailer Teases a NSFW Practical Effects-Fuelled Nightmare
- ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Clip Namedrops ‘Godzilla’ Tie-Ins Monarch and M.U.T.O.
- ‘Raw’ Clip Shows Off the Sick, Seductive Ways of the Critically-Acclaimed Cannibal Film
- ‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer Reveals Ana Lily Amirpour’s Apocalyptic Romance/Drama/Revenge Thriller
- ‘Stranger Things’ May End After Four or Five Seasons
REVIEWS
- ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Review: Gore Verbinski’s Horror Film Is Sick with Ambition
- ‘The Great Wall’ Review: China Will Lead the Way in Defeating the Meteor Monsters
- ‘XX’ Review: An Elegant, Imperfect and Fiercely Unique Horror Anthology
- ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Review: Mother Will Be So Proud
INTERVIEWS
- ‘Raw’ Director Julia Ducournau on Gore and Filming Realistic Party Scenes
- ‘XX’ Directors Roxanne Benjamin & Annie Clark on Their All-Female Horror Anthology
- Matt Damon on Why He Made ‘The Great Wall’ and His Role in ‘Ocean’s 8’
- ‘The Great Wall’s Pedro Pascal Talks About Working With His Idol Zhang Yimou
- Dane DeHaan on How They Set the Studio on Fire Making ‘A Cure for Wellness’
- Samuel L. Jackson Reveals His Reaction to Seeing ‘Split’; Teases Sequel
- Director Zhang Yimou on Selling His Own Blood to Buy His First Camera
- Jason Isaacs on How ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Defies Genre
-
‘A Cure for Wellness’ Director Gore Verbinski on the Business of Casting Spells