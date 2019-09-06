‘The Purge’ Season 2 Trailer Asks If What Happens on Purge Night Stays on Purge Night

0

Boy, people just can’t get enough of Purging. Based on the hit film franchise of the same name, The Purge series returns to USA Network for Season 2 in October, and where Season 1 was focused on the events of a single Purge night, Season 2 looks to take a bigger perspective.

Introducing a new cast of characters, Season 2 explores how Purge night — the 12-hour annual event where all crime, including murder, is legal — affects the life of four interconnected characters over the course of the next year, all leading up to the inevitability of the next annual Purge.

Per EW, Season 2 stars Derek Luke as an ambitious professional named Marcus Moore; Max Martini Ryan Grant, who’s set on planning a heist; Paola Nuñez as Esme Carmona, a top government surveillance employee, and Joel Allen as a college student named Ben. The cast also includes Rochelle Aytes as Marcus’s wife, Michelle, and Danika Yarosh as Ben’s girlfriend, Kellen.

Executive produced by franchise creator James DeMonaco, alongside his Man in a Tree partner Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum, as well as Thomas Kelley and Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, The Purge returns to USA on October 15 at 9/8 c.

Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Purge Season 2: