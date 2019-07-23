‘The Purge’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a New Take on the Worst Night Ever

0

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, The Purge season 2 trailer debuts courtesy of the USA Network and reminds you there are still some surprises left. The trailer for the second season of the TV series based on the film franchise of the same name arrived this week. With it came the promise of a new take on the classic story wherein Americans everywhere are given permission to do whatever they want to their fellow countrymen in whatever way they choose for a 12-hour window where all crime is legal.

The season 2 Purge trailer hints at the big twist this season will offer. Instead of following around a cast of characters whose lives intersect over the course of the worst night ever, we watch a group of interconnected characters over the course of a year — from one Purge to the next — as their personal dramas play out, potentially influencing what will happen to them during the upcoming Purge.

Season 2 will feature some new faces in the mix, including Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son), and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back). It’s still unclear if any characters from season 1 will appear so for now, expect everything about this season to be brand-spankin’ new.

The Purge season 2 is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who executive produces along with his partner for Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum also executive produce.

The second season in the Purge anthology arrives on USA Network this fall with 10 new episodes. Check out the trailer below.