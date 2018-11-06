USA Renews ‘The Purge’ for Season 2 Ahead of Tonight’s Finale

0

Just in time for election day, there’s more Purging on the way. USA Network has renewed The Purge for a second season, ahead of tonight’s Season 1 finale. Co-produced with the Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, The Purge has quietly become USA’s #1 drama since premiering in early September, averaging 1.2 million in viewers 18-49 and 2.33 million viewers in P2+.

Inspired by Blumhouse and Universal’s hit horror film franchise of the same name, the first season of the USA Network series takes place between the events of The First Purge and The Purge: Election Year, chronicling a wild night of interweaving fights for survival during the peak of The Purge. While it doesn’t have the provocative teeth of James DeMonaco‘s film franchise, the series started strong with sharp pacing and killer ensemble character work (you can read my early season review here) and picked up the action in recent weeks, earning a spot as one of the many fine pieces of horror programing to hit TV this year.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise, The Purge,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge’s successful transition from film to TV – and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in Season 2.”

“James Demonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season 1 of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” said Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse. “We are thrilled to embark on Season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

The first season was executive produced by DeMonaco and showrunner Thomas Kelly. The film EP team, including Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier also executive produce.

The Season 1 finale airs tonight on USA Network at 10/9c.