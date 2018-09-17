Watch: Exclusive ‘The First Purge’ Blu-ray Clip Breaks Down the Art of Scary Stunts

0

Sure, The Purge is all about high-concept thrills and those creepy damn masks, but as the franchise gets bigger and dives deeper into the mythology — culminating in the new USA TV show that spreads a single Purge night over the course of ten episodes — the action gets ever more intense. It kicked off with The Purge: Anarchy, which left the suburbs behind and starred Frank Grillo as an ass-kicking ex-cop on a mission of vengeance, and it’s only grown with each new installment, meaning this year’s The First Purge, the franchise delivers some of it’s most high-impact action stunts yet.

With the film arriving on digital and home video in the coming weeks, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at a behind-the-scenes featurette that’s all about the franchise action, and how they’re taking it to the next level in the prequel film.

Directed by Burning Sands helmer Gerard McCurdy, The First Purge stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei. The film arrives on Digital and Movies Anywhere September 18th, before landing on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on October 2nd. Get a sneak peek in our exclusive clip below.

Check out the details on The First Purge bonus features on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital:

Deleted Scene

A Radical Experiment – Cast and filmmakers discuss how The First Purge expands on the themes of the franchise, making them more culturally relevant than ever before.

– Cast and filmmakers discuss how The First Purge expands on the themes of the franchise, making them more culturally relevant than ever before. Bringing the Chaos – Violence is inescapable in The First Purge. Here we explore the elements that ramped up the action in the film and made it the most intense installment yet.

– Violence is inescapable in The First Purge. Here we explore the elements that ramped up the action in the film and made it the most intense installment yet. The Masks of the First Purge – A good disguise is a key part of a successful Purge night. In this featurette, we take a look at how the masks in the film added to the terror of The First Purge.

Here’s the official synopsis for The First Purge: