Jessica Garza Talks ‘The Purge’ TV Series & Her Character’s Horrific Ride on the Blue Bus

It was pretty clear from day one that the core concept of The Purge had some major franchise potential. Sure enough, now the series is four films deep but it isn’t limiting itself to the big screen; now we’ve got a Purge TV series as well.

The show airs on USA Tuesday nights at 10/9c and uses an ensemble cast to cover a number of different possibilities on Purge night. When the siren goes off and all crime is legal for 12 hours, what do you do? Do you go to work? Do you hide at home? Do you participate? We get a wide variety of answers to those questions on the show, but the choice that Jessica Garza‘s character Penelope makes is one of the most intriguing and disturbing of all. She joins a group of individuals who willingly sacrifice themselves on Purge night.

Garza recently swung by the Collider studio to talk about her budding career, scoring a major role on The Purge and about some non-spoiler details on the show. If you’re caught up, we also dig into the first three episodes pretty heavily and Garza teases what’s to come for her character. You can listen to the full chat below or you can access it on iTunes or on the PodcastOne app.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Purge: