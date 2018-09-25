Jessica Garza Talks ‘The Purge’ TV Series & Her Character’s Horrific Ride on the Blue Bus

It was pretty clear from day one that the core concept of The Purge had some major franchise potential. Sure enough, now the series is four films deep but it isn’t limiting itself to the big screen; now we’ve got a Purge TV series as well.
The show airs on USA Tuesday nights at 10/9c and uses an ensemble cast to cover a number of different possibilities on Purge night. When the siren goes off and all crime is legal for 12 hours, what do you do? Do you go to work? Do you hide at home? Do you participate? We get a wide variety of answers to those questions on the show, but the choice that Jessica Garza‘s character Penelope makes is one of the most intriguing and disturbing of all. She joins a group of individuals who willingly sacrifice themselves on Purge night.
Garza recently swung by the Collider studio to talk about her budding career, scoring a major role on The Purge and about some non-spoiler details on the show. If you’re caught up, we also dig into the first three episodes pretty heavily and Garza teases what’s to come for her character. You can listen to the full chat below or you can access it on iTunes or on the PodcastOne app.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Purge:
Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.
From Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, THE PURGE is written and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. Additionally, the entire team behind the blockbuster franchise are on board to executive produce: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winner Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.