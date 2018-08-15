25 Things to Know about ‘The Purge’ TV Series

0

It all started with a $3 million budget and a killer idea. The Purge. Created by James DeMonaco and backed by Blumhouse, the horror thriller introduced audiences to a not-too-distant future America where all crime, including murder, becomes legal for 12 hours a year. Four films and more than $400 million at the box office later, The Purge has travelled from suburbia to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles, and ultimately, back to the very first Purge night in Staten Island, unfolding an expansive mythology and undercurrent of pointed political commentary along the way.

Now, The Purge is headed to television with USA Network’s 10-hour event series, which offers fans the deepest look into the world of the Purge yet. With more time and real estate than ever, the series looks to travel through the experience of different class structures and human experiences on the night of the Purge, stretched out across a 10-hour canvas that allows for a diverse ensemble of characters and a whole lot of, well… Purging.

Back in June, I had the opportunity to join al group of journalists on the set of The Purge in New Orleans, Louisiana, where production was underway on the fifth episode of the first season. We toured the sets, spoke with the cast and crew, and observed filming, and everything I saw there got me very interested and invested in how the creative team is approaching this all too relevant horror story.

Some of the most impressive details of what we saw are still under embargo, including an immersive set that was easily one of the most spectacular (and sickening) constructions I’ve ever seen on a working set. But even with that reveal still to come, we learned a lot during our hours on set, so I’ve broken down the biggest need-to-know details below.

The Purge will premiere will premiere Tuesday, September 4 at 10/9c on USA Network.