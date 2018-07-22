‘The Purge’ TV Series Trailer Is Here to Make All Crime Legal for 12 Hours

0

USA has released the first full trailer for The Purge TV series. Like the films of the same name, the show revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. The show will follow seemingly unrelated characters in a small city who are tied together by a mysterious savior.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but after four movies, I’m a little burnt out on The Purge series. It seems like its premise has worn thin a bit, and I’d be more interested in a series that goes down immediately after a Purge. “Hey, what happened to Jerry in accounting? He got purged? Great, now who’s going to play third base on the company softball team?”

Check out The Purge TV series trailer below. The series premieres on USA on September 4th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Purge: