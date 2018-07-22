‘The Purge’ TV Series Trailer Is Here to Make All Crime Legal for 12 Hours

USA has released the first full trailer for The Purge TV series. Like the films of the same name, the show revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. The show will follow seemingly unrelated characters in a small city who are tied together by a mysterious savior.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but after four movies, I’m a little burnt out on The Purge series. It seems like its premise has worn thin a bit, and I’d be more interested in a series that goes down immediately after a Purge. “Hey, what happened to Jerry in accounting? He got purged? Great, now who’s going to play third base on the company softball team?”
Check out The Purge TV series trailer below. The series premieres on USA on September 4th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Purge:
Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.
From Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, THE PURGE is written and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. Additionally, the entire team behind the blockbuster franchise are on board to executive produce: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winner Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.