First Trailer for ‘The Purge’ TV Show Reveals the 10-Episode Event Series

The core concept behind The Purge has always been strong. In a not-too-distant America, people unleash all their pent up anger and frustration during 12 hours of legalized crime, including murder. What started as a micro-budget home invasion horror developed into a sociopolitical thriller franchise, and the wheels on this crazy train show no signs of slowing down.

Next month, Blumhouse and Universal will unleash The First Purge, which will reveal how the New Founding Fathers convinced a nation to put their sinister machination into practice, and later this year, we’ll get to dive deep into the horrors and drama of The Purge with a 10-episode event series that follows an ensemble of characters through one horrifying Purge night and how they got there in the first place. Set between the events of The First Purge and James DeMonaco‘s film trilogy, The Purge series offers an in-depth look at the terrifying national tradition in full swing. I visited the set of the show earlier this week, and I gotta tell you, they’ve come up with some really cool ideas and sharp takes on the subtext that have me pretty hyped to see how the show turns out

The Purge TV series stars Gabriel Chavarria, Jessica Garza, Hannah Emily Anderson, Lili Simmons, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, Lee Tergesen, William Baldwin, Fiona Dourif and Reed Diamond. Emmy and Golden Globe-Winning director Anthony Hemingway (Unsolved) directs and executive produces the premiere episode, with Thomas Kelly (Blue Bloods) serving as executive producer and showrunner. The series will premiere will premiere Tuesday, September 4 at 10/9c on USA Network with the premiere and finale episodes simulcast on SYFY. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: