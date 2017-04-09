Horror Haul: Blumhouse Confirms ‘The Purge’ TV Series, Statham Says ‘Meg’ Is ‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Jurassic Park’

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, Blumhouse is officially moving forward on the long-discussed The Purge TV series with a new independent television studio where franchise creator James DeMonaco will shepherd the series for USA and Syfy. Jason Statham talked up his upcoming primordial shark adventure Meg, saying the film is a Jaws and Jurassic Park hybrid, which sounds like quite possibly the most marketable movie of all time.

Elsewhere, Billie Lourd joins American Horror Story Season 7, Demien Bichir boards The Conjuring spinoff, The Nun, festival hit Hounds of Love gets a new poster, and Don Coscarelli offers updates on the possibility of Phantasm 6, a film that would be tricky to pull off without the late Angus Scrimm, but isn’t out of the question. Plus, a trailer for the Phantasm Collection, the kickass Phantasm DVD box that drops next week.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

News:

Interviews:

Reviews: