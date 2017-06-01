‘The Putin Interviews’ Clip Reveals the Russian Leader’s Thoughts on Edward Snowden

0

A month ago, we brought you the news that Oliver Stone would be releasing a series of interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an upcoming Showtime special cleverly titled The Putin Interviews. The meeting of the minds was teased in that previous bit of news, but the first clip from the extensive bit of dialogue has just now been released.

As if Stone and Putin weren’t controversial enough already, this first clip delves into the Russian leader’s thoughts on Edward Snowden and his (in)famous whistleblowing activity. Putin’s responses appear candid, or at least as candid as any answers from a former KGB officer and career politician can be. It’s certainly an intriguing glimpse of what’s to come in the full series later this month.

Check out the first clip from Showtime’s The Putin Interviews below: