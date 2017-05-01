Oliver Stone Attempts to Humanize Vladimir Putin in ‘The Putin Interviews’ on Showtime

0

Oscar-winning writer/director Oliver Stone has found great success in interviewing controversial public figures–and compiling documentaries on them–over the years. Fidel Castro was the subject of interest in Comandante (2003), Looking for Fidel (2006), and Castro in Winter (2012); the 2003 documentary Persona Non Grata included interviews with Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Palestinian President Yasser Arafat; and there was the 2009 documentary South of the Border in which Latin American leftist, progressive governments and their leaders, like Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez and Bolivia’s Evo Morales, were profiled.

Now, Stone has added Russian president Vladimir Putin to his documentary filmography. In the four-hour Showtime documentary The Putin Interviews, airing over four nights this June, Stone will reveal his wide-ranging chats with Putin, which were cobbled together over the course of two years; the most recent interview took place after the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election and did not shy away from Russia’s role in that contest. That’s just one of the touchy subjects Stone attempted to get the notoriously tight-lipped Putin to comment on, though just how forthcoming the president was remains to be seen.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Putin Interviews below and read on for more:

Oliver Stone asks Vladimir Putin, “Why did Russia hack the election?” Don’t miss The Putin Interviews, a four-night event beginning June 12th at 9PM ET/PT.

Here are all the details you could want on The Putin Interviews, courtesy of Showtime: