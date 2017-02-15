More Collider
More from Complex

Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo Are Tackling ‘The Raid’ Remake

by      February 15, 2017

0

the-raid-remake-joe-carnahan-frank-grillo

Audiences were enraptured when filmmaker Gareth Evans’ stunning martial arts/actioner The Raid hit theaters in 2011. The film was a hit, showcasing some of the best fight scenes in recent memory, and it spawned a sequel from Evans in 2014 called The Raid 2: Berendal. But as with a lot of quality foreign films, The Raid caught the attention of Hollywood and an American remake was put into development. Screen Gems landed the rights and signed The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes to direct, but while Frank Grillo was the first actor attached to star, Hughes and the studio had trouble filling out the ensemble. In 2015, the project was effectively cancelled as Screen Gems, Hughes, and potential star Taylor Kitsch all dropped out.

But The Raid remake is no longer dead, and it has a new formidable filmmaking team at the helm. XYZ Films released a teaser video online today showing The Grey and Smokin’ Aces director Joe Carnahan alongside Grillo watching The Raid and discussing a potential adaptation, noting it would have to be its own thing and not a straight-up remake. Shortly thereafter, Carnahan took to Twitter to clarify that yes, he’s directing and producing The Raid remake, but also Evans has given him “his full blessing” and is onboard the project as a producer as well:

joe-carnahan-the-raid-remake

Image via 20th Century Fox

This is exciting news indeed. With films like Narc and The Grey and even The A-Team, Carnahan has shown an aptitude for intensity both physical and emotional. The guy can craft action set pieces to be sure, but he’s also got a big heart—The Grey is basically an existential drama packaged inside a survival thriller. So I’m eager to see the tone Carnahan strikes here, and his filmography inspires confidence that he won’t be forsaking character or thematic resonance for action—films can be both kick ass and big-hearted.

Carnahan most recently directed the 2014 action-comedy Stretch and has been doing swell work on the small screen with shows like The Blacklist and State of Affairs. He’s also attached to co-write and direct the sequel Bad Boys for Life, but it’s unclear if that’s his next project or if he’ll squeeze in The Raid remake first.

Carnahan and Grillo will be speaking with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for an exclusive interview later this week all about The Raid, so check back for more details soon, only on Collider.

Related Content
Previous Article
First Trailer for 'Dean' Reveals Demetri Martin's Tribeca Award-Winner
Next Article
'Kong: Skull Island' Clip Namedrops 'Godzilla' Tie-Ins Monarch and M.U.T.O.
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News