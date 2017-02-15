Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo Are Tackling ‘The Raid’ Remake

0

Audiences were enraptured when filmmaker Gareth Evans’ stunning martial arts/actioner The Raid hit theaters in 2011. The film was a hit, showcasing some of the best fight scenes in recent memory, and it spawned a sequel from Evans in 2014 called The Raid 2: Berendal. But as with a lot of quality foreign films, The Raid caught the attention of Hollywood and an American remake was put into development. Screen Gems landed the rights and signed The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes to direct, but while Frank Grillo was the first actor attached to star, Hughes and the studio had trouble filling out the ensemble. In 2015, the project was effectively cancelled as Screen Gems, Hughes, and potential star Taylor Kitsch all dropped out.

But The Raid remake is no longer dead, and it has a new formidable filmmaking team at the helm. XYZ Films released a teaser video online today showing The Grey and Smokin’ Aces director Joe Carnahan alongside Grillo watching The Raid and discussing a potential adaptation, noting it would have to be its own thing and not a straight-up remake. Shortly thereafter, Carnahan took to Twitter to clarify that yes, he’s directing and producing The Raid remake, but also Evans has given him “his full blessing” and is onboard the project as a producer as well:

THE RAID remake will hew closer in tone & feel to THE GREY and NARC.@Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017

It's not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario.

Everybody take a deep breath.

We won't disappoint you, rabid-fanboy-from-Hell. https://t.co/ShPcXmng5n — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017

You can't remake The Raid, guys. It's a fantastic film. So, ask yourselves why would we be doing it, unless we had something really special. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017

Frank Grillo and I are going to sit down with @colliderfrosty this week, do an in-depth and then all your fears will be allayed #theraid. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017

This is exciting news indeed. With films like Narc and The Grey and even The A-Team, Carnahan has shown an aptitude for intensity both physical and emotional. The guy can craft action set pieces to be sure, but he’s also got a big heart—The Grey is basically an existential drama packaged inside a survival thriller. So I’m eager to see the tone Carnahan strikes here, and his filmography inspires confidence that he won’t be forsaking character or thematic resonance for action—films can be both kick ass and big-hearted.

Carnahan most recently directed the 2014 action-comedy Stretch and has been doing swell work on the small screen with shows like The Blacklist and State of Affairs. He’s also attached to co-write and direct the sequel Bad Boys for Life, but it’s unclear if that’s his next project or if he’ll squeeze in The Raid remake first.

