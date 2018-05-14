‘The Rain’: The Biggest Spoilery Questions We Have After Netflix’s Apocalyptic Drama

0

Be aware there are spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Rain.

Netflix’s Danish drama The Rain serves up some of the best apocalyptic YA drama this side of The CW, but the first season sure does leave you wanting more! Told over a tight eight episodes, The Rain unfolds as a compelling mystery infused with moments of potent character drama. It’s the kind of show that leaves you on such a big hook at the end of every episode, you just can’t help but hit play on the next one. Until you get to the finale, of course.

There might not be a next episode to hit play on at that point, but that doesn’t mean The Rain lets you off the hook. To the contrary, the series packs in a series of revelations in the finale, and each new discovery opens the door to even more questions. After a season spent in an apocalyptic wasteland, we get our first hints of what lies beyond the borders of the quarantine zone and our first glimpse at the forces pulling the strings that will determine the fate of the world. We’ve come a long way from the bunker, that’s for sure.

The Rain‘s season finale certainly sets the stage for a follow-up, though it hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix yet. So with that in mind, I’m breaking down the biggest questions I need answered if the show comes back. For more on The Rain, be sure to check out our review.