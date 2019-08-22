First Trailer for ‘The Report’ Finds Adam Driver Leading Amazon’s Big Oscar Contender

0

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for The Report, the upcoming political thriller written and directed by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion). The film is based on actual events and chronicles the difficult process that led to the creation of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on CIA torture. Adam Driver plays Daniel J. Jones, an idealistic staffer who is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. His explosive findings uncover a conspiracy by top government officials to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to an incredibly positive response (click here to read Matt’s review), and Amazon is mounting a serious awards push for its release. The trailer, however, is basically a bunch of scenes of high-profile actors delivering powerful lines out of context. It’s hard to sum up the events of 9/11, the way they impacted thousands of lives, and the fallout from discovering the horrors allowed by our own government in response in just two minutes; let’s hope the two-hour movie version of this story delivers.

Check out the first trailer for The Report below. The film also stars Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm. The Report opens in theaters on November 15th and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 29th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Report: