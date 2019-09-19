‘The Rhythm Section’ Trailer Previews Blake Lively as a Woman on a Revenge Mission

0

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively and directed by Reed Morano. In the film, which blends action and mystery together, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is seeking to avenge the death of her family in a plane crash and is doing so by targeting the people who made that crash happen. The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, and Daniel Mays. It is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Mark Burnell, who also wrote the script.

This first trailer is a stunner. The film gives Lively a chance to stretch her range as an actor, putting a focus on action and intrigue while weaving in moments of trauma, passion, and mystique throughout. In short, it does exactly what a trailer is supposed to do: Sell the premise and get you interested without giving away too much of the story. So while it remains to be seen whether The Rhythm Section will bring anything new to the revenge genre, it’s definitely moved up a few spots on our radar.

The Rhythm Section arrives in theaters on January 31, 2020. Check out the trailer below:

Think of your heart as the drums, your breathing as the bass. Watch the official trailer for The Rhythm Section, from director Reed Morano. Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. In theatres January 31.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Rhythm Section: