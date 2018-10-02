First Look at Danny McBride, John Goodman in New HBO Series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

0

HBO has given a full series pickup to the comedy pilot The Righteous Gemstones, and to mark the occasion they’ve released the glorious first image from the series. The show was created by, directed by, and stars Danny McBride and it’s described as a “televangelist comedy” revolving around the lives of a famous televangelist family—the Gemstones—“with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

John Goodman plays the patriarch, Eli Gemstone, who is known for his aggressive techniques and award-winning weekly television program. McBride plays the eldest son Jesse, heir to the throne and a man who forges his own more modern path as his father’s light is fading. Edi Patterson (Vice Principals) plays Judy, daughter of Eli who’s not offered the same opportunities in the church because she’s a woman. She resents her family for being stuck in the past and longs for an opportunity to get up on stage on Sunday mornings. Then there’s Adam Devine as Kelvin, the youngest member of the family and the “edgy” child who’s branded himself an outsider to the church.

Just as with Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down, McBride is joined by Jody Hill and David Gordon Green as fellow executive producers and directors, but McBride directed the pilot. HBO has yet to set a premiere date, but with the series order this is indeed the next HBO show from the team behind those terrific aforementioned comedies.

Check out the first images of the Righteous Gemstones cast below.