‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 2 by HBO

The Gemstone family will live to see another day. HBO announced today that it has ordered The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, ensuring a second season of the freshman comedy series will continue the story of the titular televangelist family riddled with hypocrisy and scandal. Danny McBride created, stars in, and directed much of the series, which also stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson. The show is the third such HBO comedy series from McBride following Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals and was made alongside McBride’s frequent collaborators behind the camera, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.

A premiere date for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 hasn’t yet been set, but I expect the second season will premiere around this time next year if HBO keeps things moving forward. The network is light on original comedies at the moment as they’re coming off the final season of Veep and Silicon Valley and Ballers begin their concluding runs later this year. That said, Bill Hader’s Barry is a critical and commercial smash and will return for Season 3, and a further season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is on the horizon at some point—it’s in the can, but a premiere date hasn’t been set.

Gemstones marks a solid addition to HBO’s lineup, if it’s not exactly as tight or consistently funny as McBride’s previous two series. But I like the characters he’s created here, so I’m certainly onboard for further adventures.

