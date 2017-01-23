‘The Ring’ Hidden Cam Prank: Samara Crawls out of TVs & into Your Nightmares

0

We live in divided times, but I think there’s one thing we can all agree on — Samara, aka Sadako, aka “The Ring Girl”, is creepy as shit. The wan, stringy-haired ghoul has been terrifying audiences since 1998 in Hideo Nakata‘s Ringu, and reached an even broader audience with Gore Verbinski’s 2002 American remake The Ring. Now, she’s back in action with Paramount’s long-developed sequel Rings and the studio is getting people back in the spooky spirit with a hidden-cam prank.

Things get a little too high-def for some unsuspecting shoppers in the market for a new TV when Samara comes crab walking through the screens of the screen display. The video reveals that set up for the elaborate prank involved building a fake display wall in a real-life New York electronics store, leaving room for the costumed actress to crawl out. Nightmare fuel ensues. Some of the reactions are pretty priceless, and fortunately for the actress, they all favored flight over fight.

Check out the prank and gets some lolz in the video below.

I think we all know they’re just lucky people didn’t react like this: