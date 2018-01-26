Netflix’s ‘The Ritual’ Trailer Is a Terrifying Reminder to Never Take the Shortcut

0

David Bruckner has been delivering solid shorts in horror anthologies since the 2008 apocalyptic indie delight The Signal. Since then, he served up the best segments in V/H/S and Southbound, and was attached to the ill-fated Friday the 13th reboot for some time, but with the spooky supernatural drama The Ritual, he finally makes his feature film debut. Bruckner directs from a script by BAFTA-nominated writer Joe Barton (Humans), based on the award-winning horror novel of the same name by Adam Nevill.

The Ritual stars Rafe Spall (Black Mirror), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Doctor Who) and Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator) as four old friends who reunite for a trip through the Scandinavian wilderness after the death of a dear friend. Unfortunately, a wrong turn leads the fellas right into the thick of a dark and mysterious forest where an ancient evil stalks their every turn. Netflix scooped up the film out of TIFF last year in one of the biggest buys out of the festival, and now, The Ritual is finally set to debut on the streaming platform on February 9. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Ritual: