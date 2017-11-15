‘The Road Movie’ Trailer Serves Pure Russian Dash Cam Insanity

0

Oscilloscope has released the first trailer for The Road Movie, and this one looks bonkers y’all. As the title suggests, the film heads out on the road — the roads of Russia, to be specific, where apparently all manner of batshit crazy things are happening all the time. Adopting the “truth is stranger than fiction” mantra, The Road Movie offers a compilation of spectacular footage captured from dashboard cameras, where everything from road rage, to disasters, and even a comet crashing down to earth play out in real time from the vantage point of one of the vehicles caught in the madness.

Billed in the trailer as something “between Faces of Death and Jackass,” The Road Movie is an onslaught of the insanity of humanity, served up through the unfiltered lens of a dash cam, often with a bit of amusingly nonplussed commentary from the driver. “Oh fucking hell, a bear. That’s just what I needed.” Wildlife, explosions, and “world-class stupidity,” The Road Movie has it all.

The Road Movie comes from director Dmitrii Kalashnikov and arrives in theaters on January 19, 2018. Glimpse the chaos in the trailer below.