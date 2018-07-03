Watch: The Rock Is on a Roll vs. ‘Skyscraper’ Co-Stars in “Guess That Movie” Challenge

0

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a born competitor, whether it’s from his days on the gridiron, his years in the squared circle, or his climb to become the world’s most successful action movie star. That competitive spirit came in handy during a game of “Guess That Movie Challenge” with the folks of Fine Brothers Entertainment (FBE) in support of his new movie, Skyscraper.

Johnson teamed up with co-star Noah Cottrell to take on his on-screen partner Neve Campbell and her own teammate McKenna Roberts to see who could name the most action movies in a head-to-head competition. The only catch is that the teams only had one second of movie footage to work with. Would that be enough for you to guess the title? Watch to find out!

Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s Skyscraper opens July 13th and also stars Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

Check out the challenge below and see if you can beat The Rock & Co.!

The Rock and the Skyscraper cast play the Guess that Movie Challenge! Watch to see their Reactions!

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel). The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

