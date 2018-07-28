‘The Romanoffs’ Teaser Reveals the Massive Cast List of Matthew Weiner’s Amazon Anthology

0

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner‘s Amazon anthology series The Romanoffs is “a contemporary anthology series, set around the globe, featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The Romanoffs was shot on location in three continents and seven countries collaborating with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas, and the Far East.”

It sounds complicated, and a little crazy, and those feelings are augmented by the fact that the cast list is out of control (in the best of ways). Today, Amazon released a teaser for that cast (some of whom have been previously announced), and since each story takes place in a new location with a new cast — get ready! — guest stars announced today are: Noah Wyle (Falling Skies), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Cara Buono (Mad Men), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Louise Bourgoin (I Am a Soldier), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), and Inès Melab (Agathe Koltès).

Previously announced cast includes: Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe Award-nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Emmy Award-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy Award-nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Grammy Award-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Field (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem, This Is Us), and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks).

Phew. Check out the rousing teaser below; The Romanoffs premieres October 12th on Amazon Prime: