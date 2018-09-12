Full Trailer for ‘The Romanoffs’ Reveals ‘Mad Men’ Creator’s Next Series

0

Amazon Studios has released the full trailer for the upcoming anthology series The Romanoffs, which is the highly anticipated new show from Mad Men creator and showrunner Matthew Weiner. The series tells eight different stories, each involving different characters, but all are connected by one fact: the characters claim to be descendants of the famous Russian royal family. There was a lot of anticipation surrounding what Weiner would do next after Mad Men, which tied the Emmy record for most consecutive Best Drama Series wins, and indeed The Romanoffs marked a curious but somewhat sensical choice.

Mad Men at its best always felt novelistic. Almost every episode told a story that was fulfilling as a short story all its own, so Weiner’s talents seem tailor made for an anthology such as this. The cast is impeccable, and this trailer teases a variety of different stories on tap. Then again, Weiner also wrote and directed the maligned feature film You Are Here in the middle of his Mad Men run, so there are a lot of reasons to be curious about this new show.

Check out the Romanoffs trailer below. The series stars Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells, and more. The Romanoffs premieres on Amazon Prime on October 12th.