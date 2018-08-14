‘The Romanoffs’ Trailer: Everyone Is Descended from Russian Royalty

0

Amazon has released a new The Romanoffs trailer. The new series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is anthology of eight separate stories, each with a different cast and different location, but tied together by characters who believe they’re descended from the Russian royal line of the Romanoffs.

Judging by the trailer, the series will definitely woo die-hard Mad Men fans based on Weiner’s name alone, but the tone here is surprisingly silly and almost a little frivolous. I’m not sure what the dramatic stakes of this anthology is supposed to be other than you have a cast of a terrific actors and their characters are claiming to be descended from the Romanoffs. That’s all well and good, but I’m not exactly sure what it’s supposed to add up to.

Check out The Romanoffs trailer below. The series premiers on Amazon on October 12th and stars Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and more.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Romanoffs: