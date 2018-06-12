Exclusive ‘The Row’ Trailer Continues the Tradition of Sorority Slashers

0

Sorority slashers are a horror staple. From Bob Clark’s definitive Black Christmas (and it’s less definitive 2006 remake) to The House on Sorority Row (and its 2009 remake), Wes Craven’s under appreciated slasher sequel Scream 2, and most recently, Blumhouse’s clever Happy Death Day, sorority sisters just can’t seem to escape the wrong end of a murder.

The latest film to carry on that tradition is the aptly titled The Row, which comes with the ultimate in straightforward taglines: “A killer stalks and terrorizes a sorority on a college campus.” Yep, that sounds about right. The film also ties in a mysterious dating app known as “Row” and a serial killer who transforms his victims into life-sized dolls, and we’re happy to debut a new trailer revealing the spooky, scantily-clad antics.

Directed by Matty Beckerman from a screenplay by Sarah Scougal, The Row stars Collin Egglesfield (Something Borrowed), Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf), Lexi Atkins (The Boy Next Door), Lala Kent (One Shot), Randy Couture (The Expendables), Mia Rose Frampton (Make It or Break It). Lionsgate will release the R-rated thriller in theaters an On Demand on July 27th. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

