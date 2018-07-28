The Russo Brothers Are Developing a Globe-Spanning TV Series at Amazon

0

At the very end of Amazon’s TCA panel day, they dropped one more big announcement: Amazon Studios will be teaming with Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo, to be exact) for a new globe-spanning TV series. The two recorded a message to critics at the press tour today but they did not reveal any details beyond the announcement itself.

A press release described the series as:

Amazon Studios is on a quest to create a radical global storytelling disruption by teaming with the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios on a large-scope, multi-layered international event series. As part of the collaboration, the Russo Brothers will have the creative freedom to oversee an ambitious concept meant to captivate the Prime Video audience and redefine the boundaries of storytelling. While the creative is under wraps, the origin mothership series will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local language and local production series. All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.

Yes, “the origin mothership.” Evidently the first series will interweave with other local-produced series around the world that are born from it. Or something.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said of the series:

“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise.”

We’ll bring you more as we know it!