‘The Sandlot’ Prequel in Development with Original Writer-Director David Mickey Evans

0

While other PG baseball movies from the 90s have fallen by the wayside, The Sandlot has retained a devoted fanbase over the past 25 years. And while the kids sports movie as a whole has kind of died off, it looks like 20th Century Fox thinks that a new generation might be interested in the franchise.

Deadline reports that David Mickey Evans, who wrote and directed the original Sandlot, is attached to co-write the script with Austin Reynolds. “Details on the film’s plot are under wraps but I hear it involves the legend of the beast from the first iteration,” reports Deadline. For those unfamiliar with The Sandlot, the plot involves a young kid in 1962 who accidentally gets his stepfather’s baseball knocked into a neighboring yard where it’s taken by “The Beast”, a large, fearsome dog. He and his friends then spend the summer trying to figure out how to get the ball back.

Although The Sandlot has spawned two direct-to-DVD sequels, 2005’s The Sandlot 2, which featured an entirely new group of boys, and 2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home, it sounds like this try could be more than OnDemand fodder. That being said, I don’t really need to know the origin of the beast. It’s a dog, and it was built up to mythical proportions by boys who were afraid to get their baseballs back. It’s cute, and it works for the PG story that the original movie is telling.

Personally, I’d just like to see more sports movies for kids. The problem is that studios just aren’t interested in these kinds of movies for theatrical release, and I can kind of see why. Football invites controversy due to head injuries; baseball has rapidly declined in popularity; and being a basketball fan is pointless unless you don’t care that the only team that can win the championship is the Golden State Warriors. From there, you start going into sports like hockey, soccer, and so forth, and while I think that kids show up for stories more than sports, it’s easier to sell and merchandise superheroes than it is to work with a sports franchise to sell merch that doesn’t go to the studio.

Do you want to see a Sandlot prequel? What should it include other than the beast? Sound off in the comments.