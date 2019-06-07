Lake Bell on ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ and ‘Bless This Mess’ Season 2

0

The Secret Life of Pets 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hugely successful 2016 animated feature that first explored the emotional lives of our pets, continues to follow Terrier Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt), as he copes with some major life changes that are making him a bit nervous and anxious. On this adventure, Max and his adopted canine brother and friend Duke (voiced by Eric Stonestreet) find themselves on a farm and face-to-face with a dog named Rooster (voiced by Harrison Ford), who helps Max find his own inner courage, while cat Chloe (voiced by Lake Bell), Pomeranian Gidget (voiced by Jenny Slate), bunny Snowball (voiced by Kevin Hart), Shih Tzu Daisy (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and Basset Hound Pops (voiced by Dana Carvey) all have their own various levels of trouble to contend with.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Lake Bell talked about why being a part of a film like this is a dream come true, when she realized that she’d get to do a sequel, her hope that she’ll get to continuing playing Chloe the cat, her character’s scene stealing moment, and the bummer of not actually getting to work with Harrison Ford. She also talked about the Season 2 pick-up of her ABC comedy series Bless This Mess, which she also co-created, and the contribution she feels the series is making toward gender parity.

Collider: I had so much fun with this movie and watching these characters again. How cool is it to be a part of a movie like this?

LAKE BELL: Honestly, it’s a dream come true, given I love doing voice-over. I made a whole movie about it. I love the medium because I think it’s ultimately the most freeing, for an actor. You’re not judged or limited by your physical appearance. You can be anything. You can be anyone. You could be an inanimate object, or an animal. I feel like that part of it makes it the ultimate acting experience. You get to only use your vocal tool to create comedy and emotion.

The first film was a huge hit. When did you realize just how much people were loving it, and that getting to reprise this character was actually going to be a real possibility?

BELL: That was very, very cool because I have two little kids. Obviously, the first movie was great, and getting to have plush toys, figurines, and whatnot, all in the likeness of a character that I voice, was pretty groovy, in the eyes of my children. My daughter was really young when the first one came out. She was about two, and we were barely doing screen time then. But now, she’s four, and my son is two, so he’ll have to wait a beat, maybe for number three, if we get it, but she’s gonna be my date to the premiere and I’m just so excited to share it with her. She knows the characters now, and she’ll understand the story. It’s just really special. I also am proud of it because it’s really funny for parents, too. It’s smart and it’s kind-spirited, which is something that I always feel like is a good look, in this day and age, when we just need more of that infused into our culture.