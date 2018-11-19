It’s a Cat’s World in New Character Trailer for ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’

0

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released a new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. As we reported last spring, director Chris Renaud and writer Brian Lynch have reprised their duties for this sequel, whose original grossed $875 million worldwide ($104 million was also garnered in just its opening weekend).

While the first trailer focused on the lead character Max, voiced previously by Louis C.K. who is replaced by Patton Oswalt for the sequel, this new trailer puts the spotlight on the cat Chloe, voiced by Lake Bell. The situation at the top of this trailer will feel mighty familiar to any cat owners out there.

Original cast members Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan are all returning for the follow-up, and new character trailers are expected to be revealed each month. New cast members also include Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and somewhat intriguingly, Harrison Ford.

Check out the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 below followed by a new poster. The movie is set to debut June 7, 2019: