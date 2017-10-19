Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ Gets a Gorgeous New Poster

0

Guillermo del Toro‘s latest has earned a stedy stream of festival buzz as one of the most beautiful films of the year, and now it’s got a poster to match. The Shape of Water The film stars Sally Hawkins as mute woman named Elisa), who lives a lonely, isolated life performing janitorial duties at a top-secret government laboratory. That’s where she discovers a top-secret experiment; the facility’s one-of-a-kind inhabitant, a humanoid creature underwater creature who changes her life.

The Shape of Water is already earning hype as one of the year’s best, an enchanting and touching fantasy romance that’s pure GDT all over. It has already won itself the Best Picture award at this year’s Venice Film Festival before earning a flow of rapturous reviews out of TIFF, and it’s shaping up to be a major awards contender. Which is amazing and surprising — leave it to del Toro to make a movie about the monster getting the girl and somehow enchant awards circles to pay attention to genre filmmaking. A monster movie at the Oscars? I think you all know I’m here for it.

Also starring Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones, The Shape of Water opens December 8th. Del Toro dropped the new art on Reddit, and you can check it out in full below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

And for more on The Shape of Water, be sure to check out our recent coverage in the links below: