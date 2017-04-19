Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ Gets Release Date and New Synopsis

0

We knew that Guillermo del Toro’s new film, The Shape of Water, was set to arrive sometime this year, but we weren’t sure when. We also knew, from the first official synopsis, that the film “is an other-worldly story, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963.”

Today, we have a few more details about when we’ll see the film and what it’s about. Fox Searchlight has announced that the film will arrive in North American theaters on December 8, 2017. While we don’t know if it will be going wide on this date, since Fox Searchlight is the distributor, I would bet more on a platform release since that’s typically how they release their films. However, if it does go wide on that date, it currently has zero competition. That’s probably because the following weekend sees the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Fox Searchlight also sent out a slightly more details synopsis, although it still raises plenty of questions:

From master story teller Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

I’m automatically on board for whatever del Toro is planning, and I’ll be curious to see if Fox Searchlight does a direct release in December or if they let the film loose on the fall festival circuit. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing the movie pop up at Toronto.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s The Shape of Water star Doug Jones talking about the film on Collider Nightmares: