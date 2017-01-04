More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Nightmares: Plot Details for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water'; ‘Gremlins 3′ Update

by      9 hours ago

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (airing Wednesday, January 4, 2016) Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

  • Collider Nightmares Exclusive: Doug Jones reveals the plot of Guillermo del Toro’s latest The Shape of Water
  • New Pennywise Image from It
  • Sam Esmail Rebooting Metropolis for Television Mini-Series
  • David Lynch Stars in Weird Twin Peaks Teaser
  • Kill List: Horror for Newbies
  • Twitter Questions
guillermo-del-toro-crimson-peak

Image via Universal Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
'Star Wars Rebels’: Obi-Wan's Warning Rings Loud and Clear in a New…
Next Article
Apple Rumored to Make Texting During Movies Easier with “Theater Mode” for…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News