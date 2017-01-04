Collider Nightmares: Plot Details for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water'; ‘Gremlins 3′ Update

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (airing Wednesday, January 4, 2016) Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

Collider Nightmares Exclusive: Doug Jones reveals the plot of Guillermo del Toro’s latest The Shape of Water

Gremlins 3 Update

New Pennywise Image from It

First Alien: Covenant Trailer, New Footage Review

Sam Esmail Rebooting Metropolis for Television Mini-Series

David Lynch Stars in Weird Twin Peaks Teaser

Kill List: Horror for Newbies