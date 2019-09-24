‘The Shining’ 4K Remaster Arrives in Theaters with a ‘Doctor Sleep’ Sneak Peek

0

If you’ve always wanted to see Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining on the big screen but have never had the opportunity, now’s your chance. The 4K remaster of the horror classic will be returning to theaters on Thursday, September 26th and Tuesday, October 1st. As an added bonus, each screening will feature a sneak peek of the feature-length sequel, Doctor Sleep. You can head to Fandango to find tickets, where available.

Following up on the events of The Shining, Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran in director Mike Flanagan‘s revisit of the infamous, ominous Overlook Hotel. Carl Lumbly also stars as Dick Hallorann, replacing the late Scatman Crothers who originated the role. Look for Doctor Sleep to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2019

Check out details for The Shining 4K release and Doctor Sleep tease in theaters below:

See #TheShining in theaters September 26th and October 1st! Stick around after the movie for a sneak peek at the next chapter of Stephen King’s The Shining—DOCTOR SLEEP.https://t.co/7h1mUQl3ES pic.twitter.com/EvRM3sd2nk — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) September 24, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep:

Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening ghosts of the past.

For more on Doctor Sleep, be sure to check out our relevant write-ups linked below: