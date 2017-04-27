‘The Simpsons’ Takes on the Trump Administration in a Dark New Short

0

The Simpsons has free rein to do whatever the writers damn well please, especially since the award-winning show is currently in its unprecedented 28th season on the air. As is the vogue, that means taking shots at Donald Trump and his administration. Specifically, focus has turned to their First 100 Days, which wraps up this coming Saturday, April 29th. The high-ranking folks in the administration have been media darlings for some and audience draws for others; it’s no different for The Simpsons.

This new animated short, coming before the show’s return to continue their current and ongoing 28th season this Sunday, goes full bore on political satire. And as you can tell from the above image, they’re not afraid to go dark. Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the POTUS himself all appear in this razor-sharp takedown of their First 100 Days. Sure to send some into fits of laughter as it is to inspire rage in others, this new short is not to be missed.

Watch the new animated short below:

Thank FOX for political satire. This is worth a few watches, if only to spot all the in-jokes. The dark and stormy night, on which Spicer hangs himself and Conway flees in horror, leads up the stairs–decked out with a picture of the POTUS and an image of the scantily clad First Lady Melania Trump from the now infamous GQ shoot–to Trump himself. His bedtime literature includes “The Little Book of Big Bombs”, “Florida on $10 Million a Day”, and Bill O’Reilly‘s fictional tome “Killing a Good Thing”, a nod to the author’s series of nonfiction books and likely his recent, well-publicized fall. (There’s also a framed photo of Trump “driving” the big rig, which is delightful.) That’s just the tip of the iceberg–there’s also a shot at rubles, the Russian currency–so watch it again to see what else you can spot!

The Simpsons returns to continue Season 28 (!) this Sunday, April 30th at 7pm on FOX.